Gov. Mark Dayton said Thursday that he will issue vetoes on five GOP budget bills Friday morning and will resume budget negotiations with Republican legislative leaders on Monday.

The governor and the Legislature are under a time crunch as they seek to find compromise on the state’s $46 billion budget for the next two years. The legislative session must adjourn by May 22, and the DFL governor and Republican-majority Legislature remain deeply divided over the spending plans and policies contained in 10 separate budget bills.

On Thursday, Dayton said he believed the two sides can get their work done on time — so long as Republicans are willing to provide more detail about budget cuts they seek to make and drop controversial policy provisions from their budget plans.

“If we can keep the budget bills for what their intended purpose is, which is the budget, and take all the policy garbage out ... then we’ll get it done,” the governor said. “If they want to drag it out and debate every one of these policy provisions, for whatever reason, I’m very pessimistic.”

Republicans had intended to pass all 10 of their budget plans by Wednesday. But when one GOP senator had to leave St. Paul to be with her gravely ill father, Senate Republicans were left without enough votes to pass any of their bills. The Senate has 34 Republican members and 33 DFLers.

Meanwhile, Dayton told reporters that he will likely veto one of the most controversial proposals of the session, a GOP measure that would undo new sick-leave ordinances in Minneapolis and St. Paul and restrict all cities from passing wage or sick-leave ordinances. The governor said he would veto such a proposal if it arrived at his desk as a standalone bill, or if it is tucked into a budget proposal.

“I think it’s bad policy to take over the decision-making authority of local government, which is usually Republican doctrine,” he said.

After he vetoes the Republican bills Friday morning, the governor will have to spend part of the weekend in close proximity to the Legislature’s top GOP leaders. Dayton, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, will be on the same boat to mark the state’s fishing opener on the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.

Dayton said the trio does not plan to hold budget negotiations while on the water.

“I’m going fishing,” he said. “I’m under a lot of pressure to catch a fish.”