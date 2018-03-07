Gov. Mark Dayton presented a school safety plan Wednesday that focuses on improving school building security, assisting expelled students and adding mental health services.

The so-called Safe and Secure Schools Act does not include the controversial bills gun control advocates have called for, though the DFL governor said he hopes that legislation moves forward separately.

Dayton wants to use some of the state’s projected $329 million surplus to channel nearly $16 million to schools next year, which they would be able to use on whatever building safety improvements they deem appropriate. That could include bullet-resistant glass, entrance security or additional school resource officers and counselors.

The $16 million would also help support a new school districts requirement intended to identify and help students at risk of becoming violent. Under Dayton’s plan, districts would have to do a threat assessment before expelling students and provide them with additional services.

“We have a big task to try to identify people before they commit these terrible acts,” Dayton said, referencing the shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 students and staff.

His plan also includes an additional $5 million to bolster mental health programs in schools.

The governor also listed numerous gun control bills he supports, including expanding criminal background checks and allowing family members and police to ask a judge to temporarily remove someone’s guns. Gun rights supporters opposed that legislation, and last week a House panel tabled any action on the bills.

Dayton said he opted not to include legislation that could prevent the rest of the plan from moving forward. He said he wants to work with both DFL and GOP lawmakers on enacting changes to school security.

He reiterated that he is “open to considering anything and everything.”

Republican legislators have proposed bills that are similar to Dayton’s school security idea, though they draw from different funds. Rep. Jenifer Loon, R-Eden Prairie, presented a plan that allows schools to use money from a routine maintenance fund. Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, has suggested a new safe school revenue program.