Deer hunters and anglers would pay more for licenses in coming years under a budget proposal to the Legislature by the Dayton administration.

Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr said Wednesday the governor’s proposed DNR budget seeks to restore funding to programs that are slipping toward deficits, maintain other programs at current levels and also make strategic investments.

Landwehr said the state's outdoors quality-of-life amenities are threatened by inadequate funding. The DNR funds many of these activities through licenses and user fees.

Some user fees haven't been raised for more than a decade, according to the DNR.

Only about 15 percent of the DNR budget comes from the state’s general fund, but it is a critical part of the agency’s budget, Landwehr said. About 85 percent of state DNR funding comes from user fees, sales of licenses and permits, and dedicated funds from the Legacy Amendment and the state lottery.

The governor’s budget also seeks to make key investments from the state’s general fund to replant forests, conduct studies to help protect water resources, and upgrade DNR technology.

“The DNR strives to protect and manage the public’s precious natural resources, while ensuring that fees are kept at a very affordable level,” Landwehr said. “We think the governor’s budget proposal does a good job of balancing the needs to maintain and improve the system with the desire to keep outdoor recreation affordable. The quality of life in Minnesota is phenomenal because of these opportunities,” he said, “and we need to ensure that we work hard to keep it that way.”

Here are key elements of Dayton’s DNR budget proposal:

Game and Fish Fund

The Game and Fish Fund is expected to slip into a deficit starting in 2019. To maintain the fund’s basic level of services, the governor’s budget proposes increasing fishing and deer-hunting license fees. Under this plan, a resident annual angling license would be raised by $3 (from $22 to $25), while a non-resident annual angling license would be boosted by $6 (from $45 to $51). A resident deer hunting license would increase from $30 to $34; a nonresident deer hunting license would increase from $165 to $185.

Parks and Trails

State park permit fees have not been raised since 2003, while visits, as evidenced by permit sales, have increased by about 30 percent in just the last three years. The governor’s budget proposal would increase daily park permit fees by $1 (from $5 to $6) per day. Annual permits would rise in cost by $5 per year (from $25 to $30). The fee increase as well as $9.3 million in new General Fund money would be used to support parks and trails operations.

Outdoors protection and safety

The governor’s budget proposal also includes $5.5 million from the general fund to assist in filling 21 empty conservation officer stations across the state. Each conservation officer’s patrol area averages 650 square miles, which means there are 13,650 square miles in the state that don’t have adequate natural resource protection. That is an area larger than the states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island combined.

Recreational and trail accounts

State funds that help maintain more than 21,000 miles of snowmobile and all-terrain grant-in-aid trails are projected to go into deficits starting in fiscal year 2018. The water recreation account, which supports boat access and safety programs and other water-related efforts, is also projected to go into a deficit in fiscal year 2018. Minnesota’s cross-country ski fund, which maintains more than 700 miles of ski trails, currently is unable to cover trail grooming at DNR facilities across the state.

The governor’s budget proposes the following adjustments: to raise the three year registration fees for snowmobiles by $10 per year (from $75 to $105) and ATVs by $5 per year (from $45 to $60); three year boat registration fees would increase in a range from $2 to $60, depending on length of watercraft. For example, fees for a 17-19 foot watercraft would increase by $18. The state’s daily ski pass would rise by $2 (from $5 to $7).

Forests and clean water

The governor’s proposed budget includes $2.5 million from the general fund to reforest state lands. This investment will help support the state’s important forest-products industry and includes $500,000 to complete a study of sustainable timber harvest on state lands.

The governor’s budget also proposes to adjust the annual watercraft surcharge fee from $5 to $12 to fight aquatic invasive species and support research for long-term control methods. (The surcharge was last increased from $2 to $5 in 1993.) The governor’s proposal includes $18.5 million from the Clean Water Fund for the DNR’s work to fix and prevent water pollution and prevent overuse of groundwater. With this funding, the DNR monitors and manages water use and provides local government and other state agencies with the information, analytical tools, and expertise needed to focus their water quality efforts most effectively.

Technology

The governor’s proposal includes $4 million to replace the agency’s aging forestry data system. This will help improve the quality and timeliness of forest management decisions. This initiative is part of the governor’s proposed $51 million in IT improvements to build a modern digital infrastructure that will ensure state government works at the speed of business. Additionally, the governor’s budget would invest $2.1 million from the general fund to upgrade and modernize the DNR’s website so customers have greater access to recreation information and mobile-friendly applications.