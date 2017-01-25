About 125,000 Minnesotans facing surging health insurance premiums can expect rebates funded by the state soon, following a compromise finalized Wednesday between DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and Republicans who control the Legislature.

The $326 million rebate plan has been the chief focus of activity at the State Capitol since lawmakers convened at the beginning of January. If passed by the House and Senate on Thursday as expected, Gov. Mark Dayton said he would sign it — giving both the DFL governor and Republican legislative majorities a bipartisan accomplishment early in the five-month legislative session.

The measure would provide a 25 percent discount to people who buy insurance on the individual market but do not receive federal subsidies. People in that group have seen their premiums rise by 50 percent or more this year. If the bill is signed this week, lawmakers said eligible insurance customers will likely start seeing the discounts reflected on their bills by March or April. They’ll also get rebates retroactive for the first few months of the year.

The deal includes $15 million to help cover health insurance costs for people with a specific list of serious conditions who lose their coverage, and a handful of other changes to the state’s health care laws. Among them: for-profit health maintenance organizations, or HMOs, will be allowed to operate in Minnesota, and the state will set up a health care cooperative for farmers.

“We hope this really sends the signal that if you’re in the individual market, we’re moving this as fast as we can to the governor’s desk,” said Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, one of the chief architects of the legislation.

Benson said she’s pleased to see both parties come to an agreement before the Jan. 31 deadline for people looking to sign up for the state’s MNsure insurance program. Lawmakers have worried that people are waiting to buy health care coverage because they were uncertain if the state would step in to lower their bills.

The agreement reached this week followed months of heated debate between Republicans and DFLers. Since the premium hikes were first announced last September, members of both parties said it was a priority to provide relief and stabilize the state’s individual health care market as a top priority.

But they sparred over who should qualify for the help, what agency would sort out the premium discounts or rebates, and whether or not other health care measures should be included. Those debates prevented the Legislature from taking up the issue in a special session in the final weeks of 2016, and the back-and-forth dominated much of the first few weeks of the 2017 session.

Ultimately, lawmakers signed off on Dayton’s relief plan. House Speaker Kurt Daudt said he was willing to compromise to move the deal forward. The governor, meanwhile, agreed to compromise on his initial goal of passing a bill that was focused solely on premium relief. He indicated that he would support the bill after lawmakers agreed to drop both a “reinsurance” provision and another Republican proposal that sparked controversy: allowing insurance companies to offer plans that do not cover a variety of conditions, including cancer and diabetes.

Sen. Melisa Franzen, DFL-Edina, who served on the conference committee for the bill, noted that she was glad to see some of the more controversial provisions of the initial proposals dropped. She said she’s still wary of some of the provisions added into the bill, but believes moving it forward is the right thing for the state.

“That’s the spirit of compromise,” she said. “We’re here today to do what the people of Minnesota want us to do.”