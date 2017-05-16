Budget negotiations between Gov. Mark Dayton and GOP legislative leaders resumed Tuesday morning, kicking off a final seven-day push to approve the state’s next two-year spending plan.

Talks between the two sides had stalled for several days after Republicans moved to pass a series of budget bills Dayton had pledged to veto. The governor followed through on that promise, vetoing the last of the bills Monday evening.

Dayton and Republicans are divided on the makeup of the approximately $46 billion spending plan. Dayton, a DFLer, wants to expand spending on priority areas like early education and health and human services. Republicans aim to use much of the state’s $1.65 billion surplus on tax cuts and credits for targeted groups, including farmers and businesses. Dayton has also called on Republicans to remove controversial policy proposals from their budget plans.

The governor, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, are also trying to reach agreement on a public works spending proposal. There are some signs of progress on that front; the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday is expected to consider an $800 million bonding bill proposal, an increase from Republicans’ original $600 million plan. Dayton has proposed a $1.5 billion borrowing package for roads, bridges, universities and other public projects.

The legislative session ends at midnight on May 22. Lawmakers must pass a budget by July 1 to avoid a government shutdown.