A growing number of restaurants and other businesses across the Twin Cities will close Thursday in solidarity with a national protest dubbed “Day Without Immigrants.”

The one-day protest organized through social media urges immigrants not to attend work, open their businesses, spend money or send their children to school in reaction to President Trump over his immigrant policies. The idea is to send a message that the “country is paralyzed” without immigrants who do everything from run corporate boardrooms to clean them.

In the Twin Cities, businesses are posting Facebook messages that they will close in support of the national protest.

Mesa Pizza announced it will close its three Minneapolis locations to show “our solidarity with everyone who is potentially affected by the current presidential administration’s policies toward immigrants,” according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Kalina Terrazas, a manager for El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul, said many of the restaurant’s employees were joining the movement and the owners want to stand in solidarity with them. The business counts nearly 200 employees and families who will participate in the protest.

Across the street, Mauro Madrigal, a manager for La Guadalupana, said the owners also are closing the St. Paul business with the support of its customers. He estimates that 90 percent of those coming into the shop this week expected to walk off their jobs on Thursday.

“This is something we need to do,” Madrigal said. “People need to hear our voices.”

La Loma, Boca Chica and Mercado Central also will shut down Thursday.

“Immigrants of all kinds make this country run,” the Mesa Pizza post said. “Many have families here, deeply-rooted lives, and we are horrified to think that, for example, parents could be arrested and taken away while their children are at school, simply because of their immigration status.”

It’s unclear exactly how many workers will stay off the job Thursday because of the national protest.

Local 26 of the SEIU, a union that represents janitors, security guards and window washers, has more than 7,000 members and at least half of them are immigrants, said union representative Brahim Kone. He said some workers might support the boycott but it’s difficult to get a count because it’s not a union organized event.

Becky Gazca, a spokeswoman for Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis said many of the 45 businesses there are owned by immigrants but she didn’t know how many will close Thursday. The market will be open but it will be up to individual businesses to decide whether they will participate in the national protest.