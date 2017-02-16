An untold number of restaurants in and around the Twin Cities are staying closed Thursday as part of a “Day Without Immigrants,” a nationwide expression of solidarity attempting to show how vital newcomers are to the U.S. economy.

“We are immigrants, and our business relies on immigrants,” a Facebook posting by the owners of World Street Kitchen in Minneapolis read in explaining their decision to go dark. “We wouldn’t be here without them and you.”

In order not to “burden our employees with financial hardship,” the owners of the dining spot on Lyndale Avenue S. added, “any employees that were scheduled tomorrow will be paid for their scheduled shift.”

The Blue Plate group of Twin Cities restaurants, among them The Lowry and the Highland, Longfellow and Edina grills, explained in a similar posting that “since we are a family of community restaurants, we listened to our community. And believe we are strongest when we are united. Because of that, we’ve chosen not to be open [Thursday].”

Primarily Hispanic-owned businesses have posted Facebook messages saying they will close, while operators of other restaurants and hotels are talking to their staffs to gauge how many will participate.

A cursory check of Twin Cities area restaurants found these locations participating in the one-day shutdown:

3 Squares, Boca Chica, Bottle Rocket, Café Ena, Costa Blanco Bistro, Edina Grill, Freehouse, Groveland Tap, Highland Grill, Hola Arepa, La Fresca, Longfellow Grill, Mercury Dining Room, Mesa Pizza, Rincon 38, Shindig Event Space, Sonora Grill, The Lowry, Tinto Cocina and World Street Kitchen.

Kalina Terrazas, a manager for El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul, said many of the restaurant’s employees are joining the protests.

A spokeswoman for the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis said many of its 45 businesses are owned by immigrants.

In the midst of the Trump administration taking a hard line on immigration and deportation, Organizers of the national effort are urging foreign-born people nationwide, regardless of legal status, not to go to work or go shopping in a demonstration of the importance of their labor and consumer spending to the United States’ economy.