KEEP THAT CARD

Adam Scott: He ran in putts from 25 feet, 40 feet and 30 feet on the opening three holes, then settled for par on the easiest hole at Bethpage Black, the par-5 fourth. And he missed a 2-foot par putt on the 17th, and he had to get up and down from the fairway for par on the 18th. It all added up to a 6-under-par 64 and a tie for a distant second place.

TOSS THAT CARD

Tiger Woods: A month after his Masters victory made him the betting favorite at the PGA Championship, Woods started the back nine with three straight bogeys. He shot a 73 and missed the cut for the ninth time in a major. “I’ve enjoyed being the Masters champion again, and the PGA was a quick turnaround,” Woods said. “And unfortunately, I just didn’t play well.”

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Danny Lee: One day after besting Bethpage Black, Lee saw the beast the course can be. The New Zealander went 10 strokes higher Friday than Thursday, shooting a 4-over 74 that included consecutive double bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16. He shot 41 on the back nine.

PGA MOMENT

Rich Beem: The 2002 PGA champion at Hazeltine National, who had not played since last year’s tournament at Bellerive, birdied four of his last five holes for a 69 to make the cut on the number.

CHIP SHOTS

• Steve Stricker missed the cut in a major for the first time since the 2009 PGA Championship.

• David Lipsky was assessed a two-stroke penalty for being late, and it nearly caused him to miss the cut. He wasn’t at the defined starting point near the first tee for his tee time, though he was walking toward it. He shot a 74 and at 144 made the cut right on the line.

• The cut claimed a list of prominent players. Out went Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Jim Furyk, Bubba Watson and Ian Poulter. Marc Leishman, who won the season’s opener, the CIMB Classic, didn’t make it. John Daly, who drew headlines for being allowed to use a cart because of a medical issue, was 11 over and out.

• Of the 20 club professionals who qualified for the PGA Championship, three made the cut: Marty Jertson, who works for PING Golf Inc., topped the group with a 1-over total after a second-round 69. Ryan Vermeer (74 Friday) of Happy Hollow Club in Omaha and Rob Labritz (69 Friday) of GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, N.Y., also got in, landing on the cut number.

KEY HOLE

Par-4, 477-yard No. 15: At a stroke average of 4.33, No. 15 tied with No. 3 as the toughest hole in Round 2, but leader Brooks Koepka used a 9-iron for his approach shot and birdied it.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“That’s why I go to the gym.”

— Koepka, about his success hitting out of thick rough.

TWEET OF THE DAY

“I don’t know the rules.”

— Former PGA champion Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly), after being told he should serve as rules official because he’s already riding in a cart.

DAY 3

Koepka’s seven-shot lead is the largest after 36 holes in any major since Henry Cotton led by nine at the 1934 British Open. He will need to start immediately if he’s going to blow it.

STAFF REPORTS