Dance phenom and Prince muse Misty Copeland — the first African-American woman to become a principal dancer for New York's American Ballet Theatre — is coming to the Twin Cities in the spring for a special event that marries her passions around dance and children.

But she’ll only be dancing with words, at least at the special event.

Copeland will be the main attraction for a conversation and Q&A at Northrop Auditorium, where she performed Giselle in spring 2014 to mark the venue’s grand re-opening.

“INSPIRED: A Conversation with Misty Copeland,” will be hosted by arts consultant and former Twin Cities news anchor Robyne Robinson.

Born in Kansas City, Mo., Copeland had a childhood filled with struggle. She found dance at 13 at a Boys and Girls Club, and, through discipline and a tireless work ethic, has become not only the face of dance, but a cultural icon.

She toured on and off with Prince for four years.

Copeland authored two books — a memoir, “Life in Motion,” co-written with Charisse Jones, and a picture book, “Firebird,” illustrated by Christopher Myers.

“It’s important that young girls see that no matter where you come from, all things are possible,” said Robinson. “Young people need to see that their lives are not short, fleeting things that mean nothing.”

Robinson will be taking her Misty Copeland Mattel doll to the event for the dancer to sign.

The Copeland talker will be a benefit for the youth programs at Northrop, where nearly 10,000 pre-K through 12 students see shows annually. It will also come just before ABT is scheduled for a concert at Northrop. There’s no word yet on whether the company’s most famous star will be included in the performing personnel.

Actor Lea Thompson, a Children's Theatre and Minnesota Dance Theatre alum who starred in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, will be a special guest at the event, which is scheduled for March 31.

Tickets, $20-$250, go on sale Sept. 19.