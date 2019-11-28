The Vikings did not practice Thursday, but issued an injury report for their Monday night game in Seattle, in accordance with NFL rules.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) was listed as did not practice.

Limited were receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee), safety Harrison Smith (hamstring), safety Anthony Harris (groin), running back Dalvin Cook (chest), defensive end Everson Griffen (knee) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee).

Guard Josh Kline (concussion) was noted as a full participant.

Harrison Smith photo by Carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com