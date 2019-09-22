Adam Thielen caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score as the Vikings rolled to a 34-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison also ran for scores as the Vikings had 213 yards rushing.

The Vikings took a 21-0 first half lead as Kirk Cousins hit Thielen for a 35-yard score, and Cook and Thielen had 1-yard rushing scores.

Derek Carr threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson for Oakland (1-2) before halftime, but the Vikings got a 10-yard TD run from Mattison, his first in the NFL, early in the third quarter.

Dan Bailey added field goals of 50 and 24 yards for the Vikings (2-1) before Carr and Tyrell Williams combined on an 11-yard score with 1:23 left.

Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher, had 110 yards on 16 carries and Mattison added 58 on 12 carries.

Alexander Mattison hurdled at the goal line to finish a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter Sunday.

A week after throwing a crucial interception in a 21-16 loss in Green Bay, Cousins was 15-for-21 for 174 yards.

Eric Wilson had two sacks for the Vikings and Harrison Smith intercepted Carr, who finished 27-for-34 for 242 yards. Darren Waller had 13 catches for the Raiders.