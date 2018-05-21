A father and his 4-year-old son drowned over the weekend when their kayak overturned on a northern Minnesota lake, authorities said.

Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Hart Lake around 1:25 p.m. Saturday on a report that a kayak had overturned and that two people did not come to the surface. Hart Lake is about 20 miles southeast of Bemidji.

Rescue workers spotted the upside down kayak and began a search. They found the boy in the water and administered CPR. The boy was flown to the University of Minnesota Hospital in critical condition. He died Sunday night after being taken off life support, said Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes.

Searchers from several agencies continued to look for the boy’s father, identified by the sheriff’s office as Jesse Anderson, 42, of Northwood, Iowa. Boats, divers and a helicopter were used to look for Anderson, but he was not found. They suspended the search Saturday due to darkness and adverse weather conditions, Aukes said.

The search resumed Sunday morning and Anderson was found in about 6 feet of water shortly before 11 a.m.

Neither Anderson nor his son were wearing life jackets, Aukes said.