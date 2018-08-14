A man with a violent history inflicted grave brain injuries on his 13-day-old son at the mother’s Apple Valley home over the weekend, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Michael A. Herkal, 32, of Burnsville, was charged in Dakota County District Court with first-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child. He appeared in court Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $750,000 bail.

“Anthony [Herkal] is only breathing with assistance and is not expected to survive,” the criminal complaint read.

“If this infant dies,” a statement from the County Attorney’s Office said, “additional charges will be filed in this case.”

Herkal’s criminal history in Minnesota spans his entire adult life and includes four convictions for violating domestic abuse no-contact orders, five for drug possession, and one each for check forgery, harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to the charges:

The infant’s mother was not at home when he was injured Monday. She called 911 about 7:30 p.m. and said the baby was not breathing and that Herkal had called to tell her their son would not wake up.

Police officers found Anthony on the living room floor near the couch. They saw that his lips were blue, his extremities were turning purple, he lacked a pulse and showed no signs of breathing. They also saw bruising “on various parts” of his body.

At the hospital an examination revealed a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Herkal initially told police that Anthony had been on the couch and Herkal’s 2½-year-old son pulled him off the couch twice within about 10 minutes.

The mother said to police that she and Herkal argued earlier in the day and she fed the baby in the garage to avoid him. She turned the baby over to Herkal when she left. About 6:30 p.m., Herkal started texting her to say their son “would not stop crying and needed her,” the complaint read.

Questioned again by police, Herkal abandoned his earlier story and said he squeezed the baby’s body while changing his diaper and that was why the infant had bruises on his buttocks. Herkal added that Anthony “slipped out of his hands” and fell onto a coffee table in the living room.

Investigators found internet searches on Herkal’s cellphone before he called 911 that included “someone threw a baby on the floor,” “baby breathing hard,” “noisy baby breathing: what’s normal and what’s not,” and “babys butt is blue s[p]anking.”