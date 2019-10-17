Cynthia "Cindy" Nelson, who was born in Duluth and raised in Lutsen, Minn., is the only woman to ski on four U.S. Olympic teams.

Nelson raced in all five alpine disciplines, with a focus on downhill, and was on the World Cup squad of the U.S. Ski Team at the age of 16.

Nelson won the bronze medal in the downhill at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria.

She won her first World Cup race in 1974, becoming the first American to gain a World Cup victory in downhill. She retired from international competition after the 1985 season with six World Cup victories.

CINDY NELSON

Class: 1990.

Sport: Skiing.