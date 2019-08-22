Today: Steve Windels, a biologist at Voyageurs National Park:

Reading

I am co-writing a new species account for American beavers, which will be a chapter in a book to be published in 2020. Most of the reading I am doing these days, therefore, is about beaver ecology and management.

Following

I recently joined Twitter — my handle is @TheBeaverDoctor — and quickly learned that Science Twitter is an amazing way to keep up with the latest research in my field, learn interesting facts about a myriad topics of interest, and see the everyday things that scientists like me are talking about. I follow plenty of wildlife biologists, of course, but also planetary scientists, physicists, archaeologists, anthropologists, oceanographers, and others. And all of this sometimes makes up for the general dumpster fire that is Twitter content!

Watching

I am a lifelong Twins fan. I’ve seen lots of ups and downs since watching my first games in 1985 or 1986, but this season has been a lot of fun so far.

I also am a long-suffering Timberwolves fan. Haven’t had the opportunity to watch many games until the last few years (because of blackout rules, etc.), but now I can watch games on Sling TV or at least catch the highlights on YouTube.

Listening

I enjoy listening to podcasts on TheRinger.com. Lots of great content about NBA basketball, movies, TV and more. I have pretty eclectic tastes in music. I listen to a lot of my favorite bands from growing up: U2, Queen, Beatles, Soundgarden, among others. I also enjoy “newer” bands such as The Killers, The Black Keys or Alabama Shakes. My teenage daughters introduce me to the most current stuff, some of which I like ... actually like! You can even find me listening to classical music, an occasional aria or two, or world music.

Traveling

I have always enjoyed traveling. I have been to more than 14 countries across Central America, eastern Africa, Scandinavia, and former eastern bloc countries. I have been lucky to travel with my family to several of these places and look forward to doing more in the near future.

Doing

I am developing new science collaborations with colleagues in Norway and the Czech Republic, and visited both places in 2018 and 2019. Some of my new colleagues will be visiting me in Minnesota this fall; others in 2020.