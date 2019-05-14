FEELING LUCKY?
Here is the pre-lottery position for all 14 NBA teams in Tuesday’s drawing, with their percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the June draft.
1. New York 14.0%
2. Cleveland 14.0%
3. Phoenix 14.0%
4. Chicago 12.5%
5. Atlanta 10.5%
6. Washington 9.0%
7. New Orleans 6.0%
8. Memphis 6.0%
9. Dallas 6.0%
10. Wolves 3.0%
11. Los Angeles Lakers 2.0%
12. Charlotte 1.0%
13. Miami 1.0%
14. Sacramento 1.0%
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Leap of faith: Cavs sign Michigan's Beilein to 5-year deal
John Beilein has spent a coaching lifetime taking ordinary programs and turning them into consistent winning ones.
Wolves
Lakers officially announce Vogel's hiring as next coach
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially named Frank Vogel as coach, two days after the sides agreed to terms.
Wolves
Rosas to represent Wolves at Tuesday's NBA draft lottery
Gersson Rosas, the team's new president of basketball operations, is set to represent the Wolves in Chicago at Tuesday's draft lottery, the annual event in which the future of several franchises hinge on the fate of pingpong balls.
Gophers
Junior college linebacker switches commitment from Gophers to Texas
Juwan Mitchell, a three-star inside linebacker who initially announced his commitment at the end of March, tweeted his reconsideration Monday.
Vikings
Vikings' Rudolph hopes for quick resolution to contract issue
Kyle Rudolph reiterated his desire to stay with the Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer said he'd like him to stay "but sometimes business gets in the way."