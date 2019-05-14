FEELING LUCKY?

Here is the pre-lottery position for all 14 NBA teams in Tuesday’s drawing, with their percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the June draft.

1. New York 14.0%

2. Cleveland 14.0%

3. Phoenix 14.0%

4. Chicago 12.5%

5. Atlanta 10.5%

6. Washington 9.0%

7. New Orleans 6.0%

8. Memphis 6.0%

9. Dallas 6.0%

10. Wolves 3.0%

11. Los Angeles Lakers 2.0%

12. Charlotte 1.0%

13. Miami 1.0%

14. Sacramento 1.0%