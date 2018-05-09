A Curlew Sandpiper has been seen at the south end of Lone Tree Lake in Lyon County, Minnesota. This is near the city of Marshall. The bird was seen and photographed Tuesday, May 8. This is a species you would expect to see in season on the western coast of Alaska. There are three previous Minnesota records.
