A cross-country skier was rescued after falling through ice in a Roseville lake Thursday evening.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the skier was not injured after being pulled out of McCarrons Lake.

Randy Gustafson, public communications director with the Sheriff’s Office, said authorities received a 911 call about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. They quickly found and pulled the skier out of the water.

“They shouldn’t have been skiing,” he said. “Ice is not thick enough to be out on it yet.”