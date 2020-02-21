Crews were fighting a Friday morning fire in an industrial area in north Minneapolis.
Flames broke out around 5 a.m. in a building on the 3700 of Washington Avenue N. and sent heavy smoke was billowing into the air. Firefighters tackled the blaze in a "defensive exterior attack," the Minneapolis Fire Department said.
Crews were expected to be on the scene for several hours Friday morning, the department said.
No injuries have been reported.
Initial reports indicated that the building on fire housed a mushroom growing operation that had recently closed. The burning building is next to Mississippi Mushrooms, which closed last week amid building and fire code violations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Crews battling fire in north Minneapolis industrial area
The fire broke out about 5 a.m. in the Upper Harbor Terminal off I-94 and Dowling Avenue N.
Local
Nurse sentenced to 13 years in prison for harming infants
A nurse convicted of injuring nine infants at a Wisconsin hospital has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Local
Flu shows second act in Minnesota in 'a particularly bad year for kids'
The uptick comes as an unusual early spread of a B strain of influenza, historically tougher on children, has given way to an A strain of the virus.
St. Paul
St. Paul teachers and support staffers authorize strike
Union leaders said they will set a strike date next week.
Minneapolis
Attempted sexual assault near U linked to several similar incidents in Minneapolis since 2018
The suspect is described as a male, aged 30 to 40, with gray facial hair and wearing a gray hoodie and blue pants.