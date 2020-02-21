Crews were fighting a Friday morning fire in an industrial area in north Minneapolis.

Flames broke out around 5 a.m. in a building on the 3700 of Washington Avenue N. and sent heavy smoke was billowing into the air. Firefighters tackled the blaze in a "defensive exterior attack," the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

Crews were expected to be on the scene for several hours Friday morning, the department said.

No injuries have been reported.

Initial reports indicated that the building on fire housed a mushroom growing operation that had recently closed. The burning building is next to Mississippi Mushrooms, which closed last week amid building and fire code violations.