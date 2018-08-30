The rush hour slogs along on many routes as congestion and wrecks tangle traffic.

It's 20 minutes from Hwy. 61 in St. Paul over to the Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis. A wreck on westbound I-94 at Hwy. 280 is adding to the delays

Traffic is jamming fast on northbound I-35W due to a wreck at Burnsville Parkwy.

Inbound I-394 is loosening a bit, but it's still 17 minutes from I-494 to downtown Minneapolis.

A crash on southbound I-35W at County Road I is leading to a backup on eastbound Hwy. 10.

Elsewhere, congestion is leading to longer than normal travel times at 8:30 a.m.

North metro

Southbound 35W from 95th Avenue to downtown Minneapolis: 22 minutes

Southbound 35E from County 96 to I-94: 15 minutes.

Eastbound Hwy. 10 from Hwy. 169 to 35W: 15 minutes

Westbound 694 from 35E to Hwy. 252: 14 minutes. Eastbound is 12 minutes.

West metro

Eastbound 94 from Hwy. 101 to 494: 12 minutes

Southbound 494 from 94 down to 394: 10 minutes

Eastbound 394 from 494 to 35W via 94: 17 minutes

Southbound Hwy. 169 from I-94 to Crosstown: 14 minutes

Southbound Hwy. 100 from I-94 to Crosstown: 13 minutes

South metro

Northbound 35W from County 42 to Crosstown: 13 minutes To downtown Minneapolis: 22 minutes.

Northbound Cedar Avenue from 35E to the Crosstown: 9 minutes

Northbound 35E from County 42 to downtown St. Paul: 18 minutes

Northbound 169 from Canterbury Road to 494: 8 minutes

Eastbound Hwy. 212 from Dell Road to Crosstown: 4 minutes

Westbound 494 from Cedar Avenue to Hwy. 100: 11 minutes. Eastbound 494 from Hwy. 169 to 35W: 10 minutes

Westbound Crosstown from Cedar Avenue to Hwy. 169: 10 minutes Eastbound Crosstown from Hwy. 100 to Cedar Avenue: 10 minutes

East metro

Westbound 94 from Manning Avenue to downtown St. Paul: 15 minutes

Westbound 94 from 35E to the Lowry Hill Tunnel: 15 minutes.

Westbound Hwy. 36 from Edgerton Street to 35W: 6 minutes.