Congestion is starting to loosen across the system and rain has ended for the most part, but there are a few tough spots yet.
At 8:40 a.m, a wreck is slowing traffic on southbound I-35W at Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.
It's a ramp jam for drivers on northbound I-35W at the I-494 interchange in Bloomington. Westbound I-494 also remains crammed from Cedar Avenue over to Hwy. 100.
Westbound Crosstown is heavy from Portland Avenue to Penn Avenue in RIchfield.
It's a 15 minute journey on southbound Hwy. 169 from I-94 down to I-394 due to congestion. In Shoreview, look for brake lights on eastbound Hwy. 10 approaching I-35W.
A crash in Eagan where a vehicle spun out and landed on a guardrail on southbound I-35E at Deerwood Drive has cleared.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.