A driver fleeing police in Blaine crashed on Hwy. 65 as the morning commute was beginning Monday and caused a major traffic backup, according to authorities.

The incident began with someone trying to get into vehicles in the Walmart parking lot near Hwy. 65 and 117th Avenue N., according to emergency dispatch audio.

Police attempted to pull over the suspect, who then fled south and soon crashed, the dispatch audio disclosed. Multiple ambulances were sent the scene as authorities closed off that side of the highway.

Details about the severity of the crash have yet to be released.