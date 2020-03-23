There are now 235 Minnesotans who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 66 cases in one day.

It is another record-setting day for confirmed cases, as health officials have consistently said more cases were expected to be discovered. The number of Minnesota cases has now doubled since Friday, when there were 115 total positive tests.

The pandemic virus has now been detected in 31 counties, with Big Stone, Lac qui Parle and Sherburne counties seeing their first detected cases with one each. Fifteen other counties also saw an increase from the most recent testing round.

The increase in case counts today and over the last several days reflects the growing spread of the new coronavirus. A backlog of patient samples waiting for testing has also been cleared out. Minnesota health officials credited Mayo Clinic for helping process the tests that were being held while the state focused on the highest risk cases.

Although the daily discovery of new cases provides some indication of how Minnesota has been affected, there are many other cases that are undetected, health officials said. Some reports estimate that only 10 % of the COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

“Obviously tenfold [more cases] sounds like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot,’ ” said Health Department infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann on Saturday. “But it could be as high as a hundredfold. I think the bottom line is there’s a lot of COVID-19 circulating in Minnesota and that’s why it’s so important that people take the community mitigation seriously.”

State officials are scheduled to provide more updates at an afternoon news briefing.

Twitter: @GlennHowatt