The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis will submit its final progress report on how it has tightened protocols to prevent clergy sex abuse to a Ramsey County District Court judge Tuesday.

Ramsey County had sued the archdiocese in December 2015 for failure to protect children from an abusive priest. Under a settlement reached, charges were dropped in lieu of a sweeping overhaul of the archdiocese’s child protection practices and biannual court reviews of the new policies to help prevent clergy from abusing children again.

Three years and seven court reviews later, that monitoring will end Tuesday. The archdiocese is likely to be considered in “substantial compliance” with the court’s requirements. But clergy abuse survivors argue there’s still unfinished business.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office had filed civil and criminal charges against the archdiocese in 2015 alleging it failed to respond to repeated reports of sexual misconduct by former St. Paul priest Curtis Wehmeyer. The priest went on to sexually abuse the children of one of his church employees in a camper he parked outside the church.

The civil charges were dropped in December 2015 with the settlement agreement. Criminal charges were dismissed in 2016 with a public apology by the archbishop and further strengthening of child protection measures.

Since then, the archdiocese has made a series of policy changes. It requires child protection training and background checks for all employees and clergy. It has expanded and professionalized the ministerial review board, which examines reports of sexual misconduct.

Most recently it has been holding “prayer circles” and “restorative justice” sessions at churches and other venues, including a session held earlier this month at the Holiday Inn in Lake Elmo.

At the hearing before Judge Teresa Warner, the archdiocese is expected to outline plans for continued improvements in its child protection practices.