A man and woman in their 60s were found dead in a camper near Cloquet, Minn., apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called to the camper about 7:15 a.m. Saturday and discovered Pamela Smith, 65, and Richard Smith, 67, were unconscious in a camper in Brookston, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and both were declared dead at the scene.

“The source of the carbon monoxide appears to be a generator that was improperly placed in an unvented storage cabinet below the living space of the camper,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

A carbon monoxide detector was sounding when responders arrived, the statement continued.