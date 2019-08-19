Trace Adkins & Clint Black with Terri Clark

Country stars are forever, as this triple bill suggests. “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice” winner Adkins had a string of hits from 1996 to 2011, including “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” while Black launched his career 30 years ago with the classic “Killin’ Time.” Clark, the pride of Canada, made Nashville noise in the ’90s with “Better Things to Do” and “You’re Easy on the Eyes.” (7 p.m. Aug. 25, grandstand, $31-$41, etix.com.)

JON BREAM