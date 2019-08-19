Trace Adkins & Clint Black with Terri Clark
Country stars are forever, as this triple bill suggests. “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice” winner Adkins had a string of hits from 1996 to 2011, including “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” while Black launched his career 30 years ago with the classic “Killin’ Time.” Clark, the pride of Canada, made Nashville noise in the ’90s with “Better Things to Do” and “You’re Easy on the Eyes.” (7 p.m. Aug. 25, grandstand, $31-$41, etix.com.)
JON BREAM
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
19-year-old accused of threating abortion clinic via iFunny
A 19-year-old from Chicago is charged with making a threat after he posted messages through a social media site typically used to produce humorous memes, saying he would carry out an attack on a city abortion clinic, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday.
Music
Vince Gill weighs hard truths with emotional depth on 'Okie'
Vince Gill might make people break down in tears when they listen to his vulnerable new record in which he sings about regret, marriage, faith, sexual abuse and hard choices. But then again, so did he.
Books
Tommy Orange among winners of American Book Award
Tommy Orange's novel "There There" and Jeffrey C. Stewart's biography of Harlem Renaissance thinker Alain Locke are among this year's winners of American Book Awards, given for works that highlight the diversity of the country's literature.
Variety
4 last wolves in Washington pack killed by state hunters
The last four members of a wolf pack that preyed on cattle in a rural Washington state area bordering Canada have been killed by state hunters, prompting protests from environmental groups.
National
Detained immigrants sue over conditions, medical care
Immigrants held in U.S. detention facilities filed a lawsuit Monday decrying what they called shoddy medical care and a failure by authorities to provide accommodations for disabilities.