– The summer that wouldn't end finally did for the Coon Rapids-Andover Little League baseball team.

The Minnesota team lost 10-0 in four innings to River Ridge, La., on Monday night in an elimination game at the Little League World Series.

One of eight U.S. teams to reach Williamsport, the Midwest champions lost two straight after opening the tournament with a victory on Friday.

Minnesota was outscored 21-0 in its two losses. After being no-hit on Sunday by South Riding, Va., it managed only two hits against Louisiana, the Southeast champion.

Following Monday's game, players could be seen on ESPN2 collecting dirt in paper cups from the fabled field.

River Ridge, Louisiana's Gavin Berry, center, scores before Coon Rapids, Minnesota catcher Jameson Kuznia, left, can make the tag with Brett Buettner covering on a wild pitch during the fourth inning of an elimination baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Louisiana won 10-0.

Minnesota had two of the more compelling story lines of the tournament. One was Maddy Freking, the starting second baseman who became the 19th girl to play in Williamsport and just the sixth girl to pitch. The other was Jenn Bloom, wife of coach Greg and mother of player Dylan. Jenn has leukemia but was cleared to travel just in time to watch her husband and son win their opening game.

This was the seventh time a Minnesota team made an appearance in the Little League World Series and the first since 2010. No Minnesota team has ever won the championship.

Monday's game began with a nice sliding catch in left field by Dylan Bloom, but starting pitcher Drew Law lasted only four more batters because of an apparent elbow injury. By then Louisiana already led 2-0. Carson Timm was a workhorse in relief, but the deficit grew to 5-0 after three innings, and Louisiana batted around in the fourth to bring the run rule into effect.

Reece Roussel went 3-for-3 with three runs scored for Louisiana and is now 7-for-10 in the tournament. Marshall Loque had two hits and was the winning pitcher, giving up just one hit and striking out four in three innings.

Louisiana is one of five teams left on the U.S. side of the bracket. It still must win games Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday to claim a U.S. title and reach Sunday's world championship game.

On the international side, Japan has moved into the semifinals by outscoring its two opponents 25-0.