The Toro Co., Bloomington, has declared a regular cash dividend of 20 cents per share, payable Oct. 17, to shareholders of record on Oct. 3.
Personnel
Calyxt names CEO
Calyxt Inc., Roseville, has named James Blome as CEO effective Oct. 1. Blome is former president and CEO of Bayer CropScience. He has 25 years of experience in the agriculture industry.
Blome succeeds Yves Ribeill who has served as interim CEO since Aug. 22 when he replaced CEO Federico Tripodi, who had left to pursue other opportunities.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Local
Minnesota's corporate leaders join fight against opioids
Tight labor market adds incentives for businesses as addiction spreads to ordinary workplaces.
TV & Media
Man who shot train shaving video says he meant no harm
The commuter who filmed another man shaving on a commuter train heading out of New York City and posted the video on social media says he never intended any harm.
St. Paul
Three developers vie for role in transforming part of St. Paul riverfront
Ramsey County staffers are in talks with several developers on how to transform the former West Publishing Co. site.
Business
Unicorns work magic on General Mills cereal sales, but investors want more
The company said its organic sales, those not affected by acquisitions and sales of businesses, grew in the summer months.
Business
U.S. Steelworkers authorize possible strike against ArcelorMittal
As contract negotiations enter third week, the vote is in case the talks fail.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.