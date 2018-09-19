The Toro Co., Bloomington, has declared a regular cash dividend of 20 cents per share, payable Oct. 17, to shareholders of record on Oct. 3.

Personnel

Calyxt names CEO

Calyxt Inc., Roseville, has named James Blome as CEO effective Oct. 1. Blome is former president and CEO of Bayer CropScience. He has 25 years of experience in the agriculture industry.

Blome succeeds Yves Ribeill who has served as interim CEO since Aug. 22 when he replaced CEO Federico Tripodi, who had left to pursue other opportunities.