Mergers and acquisitions

Ecolab sells business in China

Ecolab Inc., St. Paul, announced the sale of its phosphonate component business in China. Ecolab had acquired the business as part of its acquisition of Jianghai in 2015. Ecolab holds on to Jianghai’s service and formulated business, which provides differentiated products and services to China’s heavy industry water treatment market.

Ecolab sold the phosphonate component business to Italmatch Chemicals SpA, Genova, Italy, a specialty chemicals group and phosphonate supplier. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Personnel

APMG names new general counsel

American Public Media Group, St. Paul, announced the hiring of Michael Lewis as senior vice president and general counsel. Lewis was most recently a general manager and regional leader for Axiom, a legal services company with 17 offices in North America, Europe and Asia. Before that, he was deputy general counsel at Warner Bros. Online.