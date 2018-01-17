Mergers and acquisitions
Chuck & Don’s acquires Kansas pet stores
Chuck & Don’s, Mahtomedi, has acquired All Paws Pet Center of Wichita, Kan., and its three locations effective Jan. 11.
Employee-owned Chuck & Don’s, started in 1990, has 41 pet supply store locations in Minnesota, Colorado and Wisconsin.
Dividends
NVE Corp. declares quarterly dividend
NVE Corp., Eden Prairie, approved a cash dividend of $1 per share payable on Feb. 1, to shareholders of record on Jan. 29.
