Mergers and Acquisitions
Capella shareholders approve merger
Capella Education Co., Minneapolis, held a special shareholder meeting Friday and approved the company’s merger agreement with Strayer Education Inc., Herndon, Va.
Shareholders approved all three proposals on the agenda including: 80.7 percent of eligible shares for the company’s merger agreement and 65.2 percent of shares to approve the nonbinding vote on compensation for executives.
The deal is subject to standard closing conditions and regulatory approvals. It is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2018.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Government Shutdown: What's closed, who is affected?
The federal government shutdown only partially curbs operations. But the longer the shutdown continues, the more likely its impact will be felt.
National
Shutdown is first since 2013, but not exceptional
President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending plan by midnight Friday, triggering a partial shutdown of the federal government. Government shutdowns are unusual but not unheard of. The government has partially shut down three times in the past quarter-century — and far more often in decades past.
National
U.S. government shuts down, with Senate returning to work today
The federal government shut down at the stroke of midnight Friday, halting all but the most essential operations in a striking display of dysfunction as the Trump administration ends its first year in office.
National
AP Explains: Congress has shut down the govt. Now what?
The U.S. government shutdown began at midnight Friday as Democrats and Republicans failed to resolve a standoff over immigration and spending. Here's a look at what the parties are fighting over and what it means to shut down the government.
National
The Latest: Schumer says Trump 'backed off' deal
The Latest on the budget battle in Congress (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.