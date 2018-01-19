Mergers and Acquisitions

Capella shareholders approve merger

Capella Education Co., Minneapolis, held a special shareholder meeting Friday and approved the company’s merger agreement with Strayer Education Inc., Herndon, Va.

Shareholders approved all three proposals on the agenda including: 80.7 percent of eligible shares for the company’s merger agreement and 65.2 percent of shares to approve the nonbinding vote on compensation for executives.

The deal is subject to standard closing conditions and regulatory approvals. It is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2018.