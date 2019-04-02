Chris Collins got off his Route 355 express bus Monday afternoon at the Woodbury Theater Park and Ride and headed for his car. Only it was not there.

Neither were the vehicles of more than 25 others who had their cars towed from the lot behind the theater at 1470 Queens Way — and had to pay $350 to get them back.

“It was like a nasty April Fool’s prank,” said Collins, who for the past 14 years has parked in the lot that’s owned by Metro Transit and leased to the theater. “A number of us feel we were wronged.”

The lot on the north side of the theater has two sides. One side is clearly marked with signs indicating that stalls are reserved for theater patrons only, and that violators will be towed at their own expense. The other side where Collins and many of the others had parked Monday has no signage and appears to be available to commuters using the park-and-ride service. As commuters got off their buses Monday after working all day, many who had parked in the designated part of the lot found their vehicles gone and had no idea where they were.

“Many of us parked in the rows not labeled theater parking,” Belinda Cole wrote on Facebook. “I’m irate.”

Collins said that the lack of signage or clear instructions makes it hard to know exactly where and where not to park. But towing that many cars from an area where rules are not explicitly spelled out was a “draconian” approach to solve a problem.

“There is a colossal problem with communication,” he said. “I need somebody to definitvely show where in the area of the parking lot I can park in.”

Adding fuel to the fury is that nobody seems to be taking responsibility for ordering the tows. A Metro Transit spokesman said the agency did not have the vehicles towed and only became aware of the problem after it happened.

Spokesman Howie Padilla said the agency will be reviewing video footage to see where in the lot the cars were towed from. The agency also will be investigating to determine why the tows occurred and who was responsible. The lot, which is often full, is a long-standing official designated park and ride lot and commuters are allowed to park in areas not designated as theater parking, Padilla said.

“This is not something Metro Transit coordinated,” Padilla said. “We were not involved in the decision to tow. We don’t know the answer. We will try to get answer ourselves.”

A man who answered the phone at the Woodbury Theater Tuesday said the owner was out of town and would be the only person who could comment.

“I’m not going to discuss it,” the man said, noting the owner would not be available for comment until Friday.

Messages left with the towing company, Rapid Response, were not returned.

A few people called Woodbury police for help, but Cmdr. John Altman said there was little they could do. Since the incident occurred on private property, the department does not have authority to enforce parking regulations. Car owners, he said, would have to take up the matter with Metro Transit, the theater and the towing company.

Collins said somebody has some explaining to do.

“Thirty people got caught in a fight between the theater and Metro Transit,” Collins said. “They took in a lot of money in the wrong.”