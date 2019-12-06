Family members of the five people who died in a Minneapolis high-rise apartment fire came together for the first time Thursday to comfort one another and to connect with those who stepped forward to help them in the face of tragedy.

Imam Sharif Abdirahman Mohamed opened the conference room and offices of the of the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center mosque for families to meet with representatives of charitable organizations, along with community leaders.

In the week since the fire, the Cedar-Riverside community has been the heart of an outpouring of support and fundraising by mosque leaders and organizations such as People’s Center Clinics & Services, the American Red Cross and other community leaders, including staff from U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s office. Thursday’s gathering was an opportunity to divvy up the nearly $94,000 raised to help with funeral costs and other expenses, while more help is needed, and fundraising will continue through the end of the year.

“This is the first big step of the process,” said Mohamed, who welcomed and comforted families as they trickled in to his mosque, some of them for the first time. “We’re sorry for their loss but we want them to know that we are here for them.”

The mosque was a fitting place to grieve and begin healing for the families whose lives are now forever entangled. In 2014, Dar Al-Hijrah mosque was heavily damaged by a large apartment-building fire, which claimed the lives of three people and severely injured several others.

“This tragedy reminds us of the pain we felt and it reminds us of how people need one another,” said Wali Dirie, executive director of the mosque and one of the lead organizers of the fundraiser. “We’re doing exactly what people did for us and as a mosque, and it’s our duty to give back to the community.”

Family members of those killed in the fire sat down with Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque leaders, community leaders and volunteers and representatives of People's Center and Red Cross to discuss funds raised and help needed. Here, Said Isse, Amatalah Adam's cousin, spoke with a reporter Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Minneapolis, MN.

The Nov. 27 fire killed Amatalah Adam, 79; Maryan Mohamud, 69; Nadifa Mohamud (no relation to Maryan), 67; Jerome Stuart, 59; and Tyler Scott Baron, 32. All died of smoke inhalation.

Although investigators listed multiple contributing factors, it’s unclear what exactly caused the unintentional fire, which began on the 14th floor, and spread smoke through much of the 25-story public housing high-rise on a frigid morning. The fire also resulted in renewed calls for greater fire-prevention efforts in public housing units. The 25-story high-rise had partial sprinkler coverage on the main floor and lower mechanical equipment rooms but did not have sprinklers on the 14th floor. It was built before the fire code required sprinkler systems in high-rises, government officials have said.

People’s Center Clinics & Services, which serves a predominantly African immigrant families, raised $80,000 through an online fundraiser. Meanwhile U-Care and Dar A-Hijrah have collected $11,000 to support the cause. Leaders of a popular Facebook group called “SNABPI,” which represents Somali professionals and businesses across North America, contributed $2,500.

“We want to be really complete and whole and caring for everyone, but we want to be equitable, too,” said Paula Guinn, chief advancement officer for People’s Center Clinics & Services, which is responsible for dispersing the funds. “These are patients that we see and one of the deceased was one of our patients.”

Although some of the families struggled to come to grips with the loss of their family members. Relatives of Jerome Stuart, also known as “Jay,” said they were thankful for the support they received from the Somali community and Red Cross, noting that it has given them a sense of comfort.

“It makes me feel like Jay was in a good community of people that accepted him,” said Stuart’s aunt Joannie Franks, who came to the mosque with her son Michael Franks. “Jay could be anybody’s friend.”

Yasin Yusuf, who lost wife Amatalah Adam, in the fire, said connecting with other families also gave him solace. Yusuf was at work when the building caught fire and didn’t find out about his wife’s fate until hours later.

“My wife was loved by everyone including her neighbors,” Yusuf said. “She was a wonderful person.”

To donate, visit www.givemn.org/story/Emergencyfund. Residents requesting assistance should visit www.peoples-center.org/crfirefund.