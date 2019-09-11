Comcast Corp. is reshaping its call center operations in the Twin Cities in actions that will eliminate up to 235 jobs, about 10% of its employees in the state.

The cable-TV and internet service provider on Wednesday notified officials at the state jobs agency of the restructuring, which will be complete in mid-December, and its potential job impact.

Comcast is moving a call center in Minnetonka, where employees mainly deal with customer loyalty incentives and other matters, to a building near downtown St. Paul that has been the company's main office in Minnesota for the last few years.

Meanwhile, the operations of a call center that's already in the St. Paul office, which focuses on marketing and getting new customers set up with cable and internet service, are being shifted to other Comcast offices in Texas and Colorado.

Employees in the Minnetonka center automatically have the chance to move to St. Paul. Those in St. Paul call center will have the opportunity to take jobs in the operation that's moving there from Minnetonka. Depending on how many move from Minnetonka, there may not be enough jobs to go around.

The company told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that the net effect of the actions could lead to the loss of work for up 235 people.

Most of the expected losses will be in customer service-related jobs, but Comcast also told DEED that some human resources and workforce managers may also be affected.

Comcast will offer jobs, and pay for relocation, in Houston and Colorado Springs to the call center workers now in St. Paul. To those who opt not to move or don't make the cut for ongoing jobs in St. Paul, Comcast will pay severance and help with outplacement services.

Workers in Minnetonka who don't want to work in St. Paul will have the chance to apply for other Comcast jobs in Minnesota or around the country, the company said.