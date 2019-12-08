Bowl game facts
• There are 40 bowl games in FBS (the New Year's Six bowl games, 33 additional bowl games, and the national championship game).
• There are 79 bowl-eligible teams, one more than needed for 78 slots. The states of Florida and Ohio have the most bowl-eligible teams with six.
• The Big Ten has nine bowl-eligible teams: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin.
• The schedule will begin on Dec. 20 and end with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. ESPN will air 35 of the 40 games.
