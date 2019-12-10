– A disturbing narrative became clearer for the Gophers men’s basketball team this season after a humbling 72-52 loss Monday night to rival Iowa to open Big Ten Conference play.

In Year 7 under Richard Pitino the program isn’t deep enough in experienced talent to compete against high-major opponents.

Falling to the Hawkeyes meant all five losses have been to Power Six schools this season. The tough part for the Gophers (4-5) is that only one opponent the rest of the regular season will be from a lower level when they play Florida International on Dec. 28.

Before they play Pitino’s former program, the Gophers will face their biggest challenge of the season Sunday at home against No. 3 Ohio State. They didn’t show much Monday to give Minnesota fans hope that will be a competitive game.

Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 22 points and 12 rebounds, but he committed a career-high eight turnovers trying to take on the Hawkeyes single-handedly at times. Minnesota’s starting guards Marcus Carr and Gabe Kalscheur combined to score just two points on 1-for-20 shooting from the field, including 0-for-12 from three-point range.

The Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) got 44 combined points from Joe Wieskamp and Luke Garza, but they also held their border rival to 37% shooting and forced 15 turnovers.

Gophers forward Jarvis Omersa looked to pass around Iowa guard CJ Fredrick during the first half Monday.

The Gophers were so focused on stopping the Big Ten’s leading scorer Garza they weren’t prepared for Wieskamp’s breakout performance. The 6-foot-6 sophomore scored 11 of Iowa’s first 13 points, including opening 3-for-3 from three-point range.

Garza, who had 44 points in the Big Ten opener at Michigan, didn’t score his first basket until five minutes into Monday’s game. In the much anticipated matchup between top big men, Oturu had the early edge with 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the first half (Garza had four points and four rebounds at that point).

The Gophers were carried by their frontcourt in the first half. Senior Alihan Demir had a rough start to the season in three straight earlier losses away from home, but his all-around performance in the first half included eight of his 13 points.

Demir’s second three-pointer of the game gave Minnesota a 20-19 lead at the midway point in the first half. He followed that play up with a block on Ryan Kriener, but the Gophers couldn’t capitalize. They lost the momentum when the Hawkeyes went on a 7-0 run.

After Oturu left the game with his second foul, Iowa twice went to Garza and got three-point plays out of the 6-foot-11 junior. Wieskamp added another three to take a 37-29 halftime advantage.

The second half started in much of the same fashion with Wieskamp and Garza giving their team an inside-outside combination too tough for the Gophers to defend. They scored 11 of Iowa’s first 14 points in the second half to pull ahead 51-34 on a layup from Garza just under the 16-minute mark.

The Gophers host the Buckeyes on Sunday, but they have to go on the road again Dec. 21 against Oklahoma State in Tulsa. That’s the fourth game away from home against a high-major opponent during nonconference play this year, including vs. Oklahoma in Sioux Falls and at Butler and Utah.

Pitino’s roster with seven newcomers this season hasn’t been prepared to compete against the toughest schedule during his tenure.