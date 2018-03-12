Minnetonka medical device maker Cogentix Medical has agreed to be acquired by Canada-based Laborie Medical Technologies in a $235 million deal that would pay investors $3.85 per share.

The price represents a 28 percent premium over Cogentix’ average 30-day closing price, the companies said in the deal announcement. The acquisition is expected to close later this year.

Cogentix makes several products for the urology market, including the PrimeSight sterile endoscopy system, the in-office Urgent PC therapy for overactive bladder symptoms, and Macroplastique urethral bulking agent for stress urinary incontinence. Last year Cogentix began selling a line of minimally invasive endourology products that complement its existing product catalog.

Cogentix was formed in March 2015 with the merger between Minnesota-based Uroplasty and New York’s Vision-Sciences. That deal kicked off a rocky transition that cast the company’s future into question. A $25 million infusion of private equity and a related conversion of $29.5 million in debt to equity in 2016 kept the company alive.

Since then Congentix has been making strategic moves to bolster growth.

“We are very pleased to be joining Laborie,” Darin Hammers, Cogentix president and chief executive, said in a prepared statement. “We share a strong passion for providing novel solutions to our customers and their patients...”

In early trading Monday, Cogentix stock climbed more than 14 percent, to $3.85 per share. Analysts had projected that Cogentix would post about $65 million in revenue in 2018.