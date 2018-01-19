“Oh my gosh, it’s so cold,” say voices at the beginning of the video. “Why do we live here?”

Students at Franklin Middle School say why in a YouTube video inviting visitors coming to the Twin Cities for the Super Bowl Feb. 4 to bundle up and have fun.

The video uploaded by Minneapolis Public Schools Thursday was produced by students and teacher Michael Bratsch.

It shows students rapping in the halls of Franklin, dancing outside in the falling snow in matching white hats and gloves, and sledding and making snow angels.

Over the years, kids from north Minneapolis have rapped about Hot Cheetos and Takis and healthy eating in videos that have gained YouTube traction and transformed into neighborhood anthems. Since its posting Thursday, the video has more than 500 views.