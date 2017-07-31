A longtime violent felon has pleaded guilty to standing over a man and killing him with a shot to the head in a home south of Duluth.

Wayne J. Bosto, 34, admitted on Friday to second-degree murder in Carlton County District Court in connection with the killing in late December of John F. Korby Jr., 36, of Cloquet.

The plea agreement calls for Bosto to be sentenced to a term of nearly 36 years. With credit for time jailed since soon after the killing, Bosto would spend the first 23-plus years in prison and then the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Korby was shot five times, including once in the head, at the residence on the Fond du Lac Reservation, according to prosecutors. Neither authorities nor Korby have revealed what prompted the shooting in the 1700 block of Wolf Ridge Road.

Witnesses told police that Korby came to the home with two other people. One of the witnesses heard shots and went to see where they came from. The witness saw Bosto stand over Korby and shoot him in the head. Bosto was arrested soon after walking down a road not far from his residence.

Bosto’s criminal history in Minnesota spans his entire adult life and includes convictions for assault, robbery, drunken driving, drug possession and disorderly conduct.

Korby, who worked at Black Bear Casino in nearby Carlton and on various construction jobs, left behind six children.