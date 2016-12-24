Minnesota will get an unusual Christmas Day storm —with possible thunder.

Forecasters are predicting thunderstorms Christmas afternoon and evening after freezing rain during the day is expected to slow traffic on ice-glazed roads and possibly cause some power failures throughout Minnesota. It will be only the third significant Christmas Day rain event in Minnesota in recent decades.

“It doesn’t happen often,” Tony Zaleski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.

An ice storm warning is in place for the St. Cloud, Brainerd and Alexandria areas on Sunday, with about a half-inch of rainfall expected to hit central and western Minnesota. The metro area is predicted to get almost an inch of rain on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Across the state, crews from the state Department of Transportation will put down salt on roadways as needed Sunday, and with the warmer temperatures, the salt should stick well, MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht said.

“Definitely ice is going to be a problem for folks,” he added, suggesting drivers give themselves extra time to get places and slow down.

The thunderstorm, which is expected to start after 3 p.m. in the metro, will add more moisture on the snowpack, adding to the potential of flooding this spring. Places like the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District are warning about flooding on streets in areas near the creek that winds from Lake Minnetonka to Minneapolis.

Adding to the bizarre, hazardous weather are strong wind gusts predicted Sunday and into Monday, reaching up to 30 or 45 miles per hour. Sunday’s forecast of 40 degrees nears the record high set in 1922 at 51 degrees.

The rain and warmer weather is likely to turn ice rinks into puddles and shrink the natural snowpack, to the dismay of skiers and snowmobilers. But Minnesota will still hold on to its claim of a white Christmas, the first one since 2013 in the Twin Cities.

It just may not be snow-covered for long.

“There may not be much left by Monday,” Zaleski said.

Overnight Sunday, the temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s, according to the Weather Service, refreezing the rain and making Monday’s commute or trek for any gift returns possibly treacherous.

