Mother Nature may throw a wet blanket on Christmas, making it less white and more gray for parts of Minnesota.

An inch of rain predicted for Sunday will not only make Christmas dreary in the Twin Cities, it could make a mess for skaters, skiers and snowmobilers who’ve been reveling in winter’s glory since last week’s storm dumped a half a foot of snow. The winter rainstorm could also cause rivers jammed with ice to overflow and streets to pool with water if storm sewer drains are clogged with snow and fall debris.

But before the rain, 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to fall overnight Thursday and into Friday, brightening up the landscape, said Lisa Schmit, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. Saturday should be dry and mild with a high temperature of about 30 degrees, she said.

The pleasant winter day likely will give way to ugliness overnight as the dreaded wintry mix falls — some rain, a bit of sleet and a little snow — nothing resembling a holiday snow globe.

“There could be some freezing precipitation with that,” Schmitt said. “It could put a light glaze on some roads by Sunday morning.”

When the temperature warms into the upper 30s, what falls will be rain, Schmit said. If it was snow, it might amount to about 10 inches depending on the temperature, she said. Instead, an inch of rain will turn some ice rinks into puddles and shrink the snowpack to the dismay of skiers and snowmobilers.

The good news for those counting on a white Christmas is that the day will begin with snow on the ground. The last two years, there was either no snow or barely a trace, putting them in the brown Christmas category, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). “There has to be at least an inch of snow on the ground for it to be technically a white Christmas,” Schmit said.

The Twin Cities has hit that mark about 72 percent of the time in the 116 years that snow depth measurements have been taken, according to the NWS.

In 1982, the weather was more bizarre than Christmas-like, according to the history posted on the NWS website. “Heavy rains accompanied with thunder and lightning hit the Twin Cities after dusk on the 24th and continued into the early morning hours of the 25th.”

The rain eventually turned to snow. But it missed the official mark for a white Christmas because the snow fell after 6 a.m. when measurements are taken for the record. So officially, 1982 was a brown Christmas despite 1.4 inches of slushy snow.