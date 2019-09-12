HOUSTON - Minnesota United’s playoff prospects were dented by one of their former stars as Christian Ramirez scored in a 2-0 loss at BBVA Stadium on Wednesday.

The sight of the forward bursting through the defense and steering the ball into the net with deadly accuracy is familiar to United fans - he scored 21 times in 50 MLS games for the club.

Now playing for the Houston Dynamo and facing his old team for the first time, Ramirez squeezed between defenders Ike Opara and Romain Metanire, collected Mauro Manotas’ pass and flicked a high right-footed shot past Vito Mannone in the 44th minute.

Added to Manotas’ close-range 37th-minute opener, Ramirez’s strike gave the home side a 2-0 lead they rarely looked like relinquishing. The loss to the struggling Dynamo means that Adrian Heath’s side missed the chance to move up a place to second in the Western Conference.

Ramirez left United in August last year in a trade that sent him to Los Angeles FC. He had an underwhelming spell in California and LAFC moved him to Houston last month. He wasted a good opportunity on Wednesday in the 20th minute when his miscued effort from the edge of the penalty area was too close to Mannone.

However, Houston had the better of the first half - with the visitors curiously flat, given that in their previous MLS game, two goals from forward Mason Toye had guided them to a stunning win over league-leading LAFC at Banc of California Stadium.

But Toye saw little of the ball as United created few chances. Houston duly took the lead in the 37th minute when DaMarcus Beasley’s low cross from the left wing was lashed in by Manotas from six yards out. Then Ramirez punished more poor marking.

United were under-strength: top scorer Darwin Quintero did not make the trip because of a hamstring problem; Robin Lod was on the bench after international duty with Finland, but Slovakian midfielder Jan Gregus did start, and Ozzie Alonso returned from a thigh injury.

Still, Minnesota were looking for a third win against Houston this season after a 1-0 home victory in May was followed by a 3-2 road win in the U.S. Open Cup on June 18 as Adrian Heath’s side turned the match around after being 2-0 down at half time.

There was no dramatic comeback on Wednesday, though United were far brighter after half time and Ethan Finlay was unlucky not to score. First, Dynamo goalkeeper Joe Willis saved well from Finlay on the volley in the 59th minute. Then, with Willis nowhere, the winger’s header was cleared off the line by Alejandro Fuenmayor.

To add to his misfortune, Finlay did ripple the net with a stinging shot in the 89th minute, only to have the goal ruled out by VAR because teammate Angelo Rodriguez, a substitute, was offside.

Minnesota next face their fellow playoff hopefuls, Real Salt Lake, on Sunday at Allianz Field.