Tradition fell to the wayside on the Saturday edition of what was formerly known as “A Prairie Home Companion.”

The live broadcast from Town Hall in New York City started with host Chris Thile abandoning the traditional theme song, “Tishomingo Blues” (“I hear that old piano ...”), with lyrics by Garrison Keillor.

Instead, he expressed his heartbreak over news that Keillor, the legendary broadcaster who hand-picked him to take his place last year, had been dropped from Minnesota Public Radio this week after allegations of inappropriate behavior.

He waxed fondly on growing up listening to the program. “I would not be who I am today without ‘Prairie Home Companion,’ ” he said.

He told the international audience that the show would continue to be a “respite from weekly troubles,” then launched into the bluegrass number “Radio Boogie,” which dates to 1952 and was recorded by Hot Rize in 1981.

Before the show went live, Thile asked the audience how it was holding up.

“Is everything OK? You don’t have to answer that honestly,” he said. “It’s been a rough week. It’s been a rough year.”