• The Rockets already were relying a lot on James Harden with Chris Paul on the mend from a hamstring strain. But when Clint Capela had to have thumb surgery recently, the Rockets became a one-man show. In the four games Capela has missed, Harden is averaging a staggering 50 points per game, led by a 58-point night against Brooklyn on Jan. 16. Harden’s usage rate in that time is 45.1 percent, meaning 45.1 percent of all Rockets possessions end in a Harden shot, trip to the free-throw line or turnover when Harden is one the floor. No. 2 in usage rate during that same time is Utah’s Donovan Mitchell at 36.2 percent.

• Times are changing in Memphis as ESPN reported the franchise will listen to trade offers for franchise mainstays Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. According to the report, the Grizzlies have decided they have reached an “organizational crossroads” and will see what kind of assets they can get for one or both. Conley and Gasol have played their entire careers in Memphis, arriving one year apart, with Conley coming first in 2007. They led Memphis to its lone conference finals appearance in 2013. Memphis began the season 16-11 but is just 3-17 since Dec. 13.

• Guard Dennis Smith Jr. rejoined the Mavericks after a six-game absence in which rumors swirled about Smith’s status. ESPN reported the second-year guard had issues with coach Rick Carlisle’s style and would welcome a trade from Dallas. Smith has been playing off the ball since the emergence of rookie Luka Doncic.