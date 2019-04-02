The complex medical and psychological needs of transgender and gender-diverse youth have prompted Children’s Minnesota to launch a new clinic to provide more timely treatment and information to children and their parents.

While almost 3 percent of Minnesota’s high school students identify as gender diverse, this substantial population of children often doesn’t know where to turn when they first have questions about gender and identity, said Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, medical director of the clinic, which started scheduling appointments today and will open to patients on April 22.

“What we really want to provide is a welcoming place to ask the questions they need to ask to decide what interventions the children are going to need,” she said.

The clinic will offer medical treatment, such as hormone therapy, in addition to counseling, advice and psychological care.

Delays in addressing a young person’s gender questions can be problematic; some children, for example, will have more and better treatment options if care is initiated before puberty. Medications that delay the onset of puberty can give children time to sort through treatment options that support their gender identity, but they don’t work once puberty starts, Goepferd said.

“Once puberty starts, it’s irreversible,” Goepferd said. “Puberty is a permanent change ... that’s congruent with their assigned sex at birth. In order to undo the effects of puberty, it often involves expensive medical and surgical procedures. So if we prevent those at the outset, we’ll have better physical outcomes and often better psychological outcomes.”

Goepferd and other doctors at Children’s have provided care to transgender and gender-diverse youth for years, but examples in other states have shown that clinics specifically designed and promoted for this population can make a difference. A clinic at the University of California-San Francisco has published best practices that cover everything from how doctors should perform physical exams on transgender patients to when to initiate hormones that produce physical characteristics that align with patients’ genders.

Family Tree Clinic in St. Paul responded to requests from advocacy groups in 2015 by creating a clinic and hormone therapy program for transgender and gender identity patients. They now make up 28 percent of the sexual health clinic’s practice.

Having a new competitor in this area is a good thing, said Nathalie Crowley, patient resources director for Family Tree, because the clinic is drawing patients from seven states and phone calls from across the nation. Children’s will draw attention to the needs of these patients.

“Children’s actually kind of putting their name on it — and hopefully showing other health systems that this is something pediatricians and pediatric clinics can do — is going to have a huge impact on people across the state and region,” Crowley said.