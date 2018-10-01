On a cold Sunday at Target Field, in a game that would have otherwise carried little meaning, the Twins defeated the White Sox 5-4.

You've probably forgotten the score already, if you ever knew it. But what you'll likely remember long into the future is how Twins fans and Joe Mauer connected on what may well have been his final game as a major league baseball player.

There were tugs at the heart from start to finish, led off by his twin daughters taking the field with Mauer for the national anthem.

Here's an MLB.com video capturing the highlights of the afternoon: