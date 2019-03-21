A Wisconsin man was caught on camera breaking into his ex-wife’s Shoreview home, prosecutors allege. But it’s what Ramsey County sheriff’s investigators found in his car and his apartment that was truly chilling — a stun gun, newly purchased firearms, a “kidnapping kit” and a detailed plan scrawled in a notebook to “blitz” “gag” “handcuff” and “box her.” The ominous plan included hand-drawn maps of his ex-wife’s home and a landfill in Wisconsin.

Ramsey County prosecutors charged Nathan James Homme, 39, of Altoona, Wis., with attempted kidnapping and first-degree burglary for the March 13 break-in, which was captured on a home surveillance system.

Homme was arrested Tuesday and made his first court appearance Thursday. Prosecutors say it’s an active and ongoing investigation.

Ramsey County Undersheriff Jeff Ramacher said they’re proud that “proactive police work was able to prevent a tragic outcome.”

“The facts outlined in the complaint speak to the seriousness of this case and our actions reflect the priority that we placed on this investigation,” Ramacher said in a written statement.

According to court files, Homme and his wife divorced in 2017. They have a son and a daughter.

Homme’s ex-wife had previously sought a restraining order. She told investigators tensions seemed to be escalating and she feared for her safety and the safety of her children.

During a search of Homme’s car, investigators found syringes, $5,300 in cash and receipts for two newly purchased shotguns. Investigators continued digging and executed a search warrant at Homme’s apartment on Wednesday. They discovered two shotguns, a hand gun and what prosecutors describe as a “kidnapping kit” — a large box filled with rope, binoculars, latex gloves, duct tape, handcuffs, a blindfold, garbage bags, screwdriver and a holster.

A notebook in the kitchen contained maps and what investigators say appears to be an ominous plan scrawled in a shorthand: “duct tape, hand cuff, blow torch, nails, garbage bags, my fresh clothes” and “House-code, shoes off, bedroom blitz, dt gag, handcuff, legs, hood + pillow, h-bag. Security — how many camera’s.”

One line in the list includes “Box her in truck,” “Drop off Element,” — his ex-wife drives that model of vehicle — and concludes with “change clothes.”

The notebook also contained what appears to be a script: “The lengths I go to, to have a conversation with you ... I have some things I want to say and then we’re done.”

Hand-drawn maps show the victim’s Shoreview home and a landfill and nearby lake in Superior, Wis.

Homme’s bail was set at $1 million, according to the court.