An drunken driver fled police in central Minnesota, at times topping 100 miles per hour, until he triggered a collision that killed a teenager in another vehicle, according to felony charges.

Jerome J. Rothmeyer, 38, of Clear Lake, Minn., was charged last week in Sherburne County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, fleeing police and drunken driving in connection with the high-speed chase and crash on Aug. 10 that led to the death of Kyle S. Foley, 18, of Dassel, Minn.

Rothmeyer's blood alcohol content at the scene was measured in a preliminary breath test at .228 percent, nearly three times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, according to the criminal complaint.

If the case goes to trial, prosecutors on Monday notified the court they will raise certain "aggravating factors" that could mean a more severe punishment for Rothmeyer if convicted. Among those factors: Rothmeyer had a "callous disregard" for the law and his victims, his actions were more serious than the "average criminal vehicular homicide" because he was speeding and fleeing police, and his extreme intoxication.

Rothmeyer was released from jail after posting bail and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 19. His attorney declined Tuesday to comment on the allegations.

Foley graduated months earlier from Dassel-Cokato High School and the lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Dassel "enjoyed many activities with his Christian friends," his online obituary read. Along with his parents, Foley is survived by 12 siblings.

According to the charges:

A police officer saw Rothmeyer leave the Pebble Creek Golf Club in a pickup truck about 7:45 p.m. and drive outside his lane to the right on northbound County Road 23 and then over the centerline to his left.

The officer activated his squad's emergency lights in an effort to pull over the pickup. Instead, Rothmeyer turned left onto County Road 127 and sped up to 60 mph in a 55 mph zone. Rothmeyer then turned left onto 82nd Street and accelerated above 100 mph and nearly struck a sheriff's deputy' squad head-on.

Rothmeyer ran the stop at 82nd and 125th Avenue SE. and was hit broadside by a pickup towing a third vehicle on a trailer. Foley, one of three people in the other pickup, was thrown from the vehicle. He died the next day at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. The two others were treated at a St. Cloud hospital and survived their injuries.

Rothmeyer got out of his pickup and started running only to be tackled by the officer.