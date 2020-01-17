A felon with a lengthy criminal history was charged with second degree murder for running down a man in a Blaine Target parking lot as he was attempting to recover some of his burglarized property.

Pierre Jerel Anderson, 30, of St. Paul, was being held in lieu $500,000 bail, in the death of Kenneth Alan Niesen, 58, of Brooklyn Park.

Niesen owned a transmission shop in St. Paul, according to Wade Kish, an assistant Anoka County attorney.

The shop was burglarized Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and a number of items that appeared to have been taken then showed up on Facebook Marketplace, according to the criminal complaint.

Associates of Niesen then made arrangements to meet the seller outside the Target store at 1500 109th Ave. in Blaine. The seller arrived in a GMC Yukon and parked near Niesen's vehicle around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, the criminal complaint said.

One of the people with Niesen got out of his vehicle and looked into the Yukon and saw items they believed had been taken in the burglary.

Niesen and the others with him then pulled up in their vehicle and partly blocked the Yukon. Several persons, including Niesen, then approached the Yukon, apparently on foot.

"As they were approaching, the driver of the Yukon drove around (Niesen's) vehicle, then rapidly accelerated," striking Niesen who was standing in front of the driver's side headlight, running him over.

He appeared to have been run over by both the front and rear tires of the Yukon, according to the complaint.

Associates of Niesen gave police a description of the vehicle and a firefighter saw it a short time later. Officers located the Yukon at a Speedway convenience store on Constance Blvd. in Ham Lake. They saw body damage on the driver's front side. The officers went around the exterior of the store and saw a male fleeing.

With the assistance of a K-9 dog, they found Anderson who matched the description of the driver and he was arrested.

While authorities contend it was Anderson who ran over Niesen, it is not yet known if he committed the burglary, Kish said.

Court records showed that Anderson has at least eight felony convictions over 10 years related to theft, burglary and assault, along with more than 40 arrests for driving after his driver's license had been revoked.

At a first court appearance on Friday in Anoka County court, Anderson asked for and was appointed a public defender, Kish said. Anderson will make his next court appearance Jan. 29.

Wayne Heath, a commander in the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said that the sheriff's office, Blaine police and the Midwest Medical Examiner's office were conducting the investigation.

"Ken [Niesen] was the most wonderful son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend to everyone he met," according to a statement by Alana Petersen, the cousin of Niesen's wife. "Words cannot express our grief."

A GoFundMe page has been set up on his family's behalf.

