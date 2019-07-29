After surprising fans with a new album last Friday, Chance the Rapper not so surprisingly announced a fall tour Monday, including an Oct. 26 date at Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets for the school-night St. Paul show go on sale Friday to the public at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the arena box office. Pre-sale options for $179-$219 seats began Monday via Chance’s own website. No openers have been named for the tour.

The hopeful, gospel-inspired Chicago hip-hop star previously packed the X in 2017 following the breakout success of his Grammy-winning 2016 mixtape, “Coloring Book."

He provided only short notice and scant information ahead of the release of the highly anticipated follow-up record, “The Big Day,” which – more surprises! – includes such diverse guest collaborators as Randy Newman, Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj and Eau Claire’s Justin Vernon of Bon Iver fame. Here's one of the standout tracks, "Ballin' Flossin'," featuring his and Vernon's pal Francis of Francis & the Lights.